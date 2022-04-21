Barclays Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. CIBC upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.27.

TSE LUN traded down C$0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,943. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.16.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.9280948 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

