Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.12) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.38) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.67) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 239.50 ($3.12).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 148.90 ($1.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £24.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.07. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 184.90.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

