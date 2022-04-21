Barclays Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $71.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $64.89 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

