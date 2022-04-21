Barclays Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$27.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 29.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.27.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.45. 1,952,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,793. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.96.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.15759 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,922,094. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$1,845,805.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$92,122,729.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

