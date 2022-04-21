Barclays Raises Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $7.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,609 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

