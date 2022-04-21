Barclays Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $190.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $171.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

PLD stock opened at $172.67 on Thursday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

