Barclays Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $190.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $171.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.
PLD stock opened at $172.67 on Thursday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
