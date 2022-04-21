Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 705 ($9.17) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.41) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.42) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.73) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.08).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 582.02 ($7.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 562.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 587.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.25). The company has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($124,902.42). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,947.59). Insiders have purchased 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

