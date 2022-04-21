Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.54% from the company’s previous close.

WTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($49.05) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.44) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($48.74).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,973 ($38.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -21.15. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,467 ($45.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,847.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,009.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.50), for a total value of £75,293 ($97,961.23).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

