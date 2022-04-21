Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.54% from the company’s previous close.
WTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($49.05) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.44) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($48.74).
Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,973 ($38.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -21.15. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,467 ($45.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,847.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,009.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.
About Whitbread (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
Featured Stories
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.