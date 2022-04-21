Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,300 ($55.95) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price target on Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price target on Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($63.75) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,667.31 ($47.71).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,145 ($40.92) on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 2,250 ($29.27) and a one year high of GBX 5,478 ($71.27). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,102.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,005.11. The company has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.76), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,275,826.18).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

