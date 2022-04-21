Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.37.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $66,954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 65,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.