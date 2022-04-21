Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Eight Capital

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.79.

ABX traded down C$1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

