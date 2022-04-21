Barrington Research Comments on Stericycle, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Stericycle’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.