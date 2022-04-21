Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 34.40 ($0.45).

BSE opened at GBX 18.35 ($0.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £216.17 million and a PE ratio of 7.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.68. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

