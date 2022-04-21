Baxter International (BAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAX opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after buying an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

