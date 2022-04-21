Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($120.43) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €107.00 ($115.05).

BMW opened at €79.20 ($85.16) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of €80.81 and a 200-day moving average of €87.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

