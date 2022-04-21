Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($115.05) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($120.43) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($132.26) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.00 ($115.05).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €79.20 ($85.16) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($107.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

