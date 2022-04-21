BCE Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.46.

TSE:BCE opened at C$73.76 on Thursday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$57.66 and a 1 year high of C$74.09. The stock has a market cap of C$67.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$69.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.12%.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.