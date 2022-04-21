BCE Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion.
TSE:BCE opened at C$73.76 on Thursday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$57.66 and a 1 year high of C$74.09. The stock has a market cap of C$67.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$69.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.12%.
BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
