Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) will post sales of $83.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 834,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $107.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $325.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.33 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.17. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Shares of BEAM opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,374,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $981,281.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,903,000 after purchasing an additional 217,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,764,000 after purchasing an additional 542,819 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,131,000 after purchasing an additional 281,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 396,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

