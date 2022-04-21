Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Beazer Homes USA has set its FY22 guidance at above $5.00 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BZH opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $488.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.06. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $26.12.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZH shares. TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.
About Beazer Homes USA (Get Rating)
Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
