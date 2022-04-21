Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 496.78 ($6.46).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEZ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.91) to GBX 541 ($7.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.81) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.94) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Beazley alerts:

BEZ opened at GBX 405 ($5.27) on Thursday. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 30.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 428.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 430.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.32), for a total transaction of £16,592.04 ($21,587.35). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.39), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($26,075.64). Insiders sold 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559 in the last ninety days.

Beazley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.