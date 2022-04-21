Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 5.15 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of 5.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
About Bega Cheese (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bega Cheese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bega Cheese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.