Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 5.15 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of 5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Bega Cheese alerts:

About Bega Cheese (Get Rating)

Bega Cheese Limited receives, processes, manufactures, and distributes dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures value added consumer products for owned and externally owned brands. The Bulk segment manufactures bulk dairy ingredients, nutritional, and bio nutrient products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bega Cheese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bega Cheese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.