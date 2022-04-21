Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

BDC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of Belden stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. Belden has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Belden by 68.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Belden (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.