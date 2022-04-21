Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Piaggio & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS PIAGF opened at 2.69 on Thursday. Piaggio & C. has a twelve month low of 2.40 and a twelve month high of 4.30.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

