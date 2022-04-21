Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Piaggio & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
OTCMKTS PIAGF opened at 2.69 on Thursday. Piaggio & C. has a twelve month low of 2.40 and a twelve month high of 4.30.
Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piaggio & C. (PIAGF)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.