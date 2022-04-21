Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 183.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATHA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.56. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $23.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $104,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after acquiring an additional 446,781 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 346,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 110,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 173,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 254,093 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

