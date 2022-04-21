Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.52.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.