Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.52.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBBHF)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.