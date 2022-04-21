Berenberg Bank Lowers IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target to GBX 540

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.81) to GBX 540 ($7.03) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IHP. Shore Capital started coverage on IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.55) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.68) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 402.60 ($5.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 420.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 500.29. IntegraFin has a 52 week low of GBX 363.60 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 610.50 ($7.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.01.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

