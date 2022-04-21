Berenberg Bank Lowers National Grid (LON:NG) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,210 ($15.74) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,100 ($14.31).

NG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($13.53) to GBX 1,100 ($14.31) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,073.67 ($13.97).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,180.50 ($15.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 880.60 ($11.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,235.49 ($16.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £43.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,134.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,053.45.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

