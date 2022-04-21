Berenberg Bank Lowers National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Hold

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.31) to GBX 1,200 ($15.61) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. National Grid has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in National Grid by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

