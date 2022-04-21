Berkshire Grey Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average volume of 94 put options.

Shares of BGRY opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. Berkshire Grey has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

