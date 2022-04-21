Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded by Compass Point to Sell

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

