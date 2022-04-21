Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

