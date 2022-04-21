Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Betterware de Mexico to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $105.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.83 million. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 109.07%. On average, analysts expect Betterware de Mexico to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $676.09 million and a PE ratio of 7.66. Betterware de Mexico has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $50.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

