BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “
Several other research firms also recently commented on BBAI. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,142,000.
BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.
