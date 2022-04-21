Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,908,200.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BILL traded down $11.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.66. 1,436,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,670. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.