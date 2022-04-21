Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,908,200.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:BILL traded down $11.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.66. 1,436,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,670. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
