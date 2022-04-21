Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji Sells 1,562 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total value of $298,138.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BILL traded down $11.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.66. 1,436,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.20. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.65.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
