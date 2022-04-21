Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $732.77 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE BIO.B opened at $552.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $594.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.73. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $321.42 and a 1-year high of $538.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.