Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BIO opened at $562.01 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $524.19 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $578.08 and a 200-day moving average of $665.05. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

