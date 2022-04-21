Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.25.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.12. 6,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,608. Biogen has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

