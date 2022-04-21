BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $1,638,200.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $836,600.00.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00.
Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $80.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,187. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after buying an additional 551,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $15,703,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.