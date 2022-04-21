BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $1,638,200.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $836,600.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $80.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,187. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after buying an additional 551,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $15,703,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

