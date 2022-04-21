Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Increases Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BISI stock opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.96) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £24.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.91. Bisichi has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 249.60 ($3.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.58.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

