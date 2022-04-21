Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Increases Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BISI stock opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.96) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £24.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.91. Bisichi has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 249.60 ($3.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.58.
Bisichi Company Profile (Get Rating)
