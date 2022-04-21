BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BB. Raymond James cut their target price on BlackBerry from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$8.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.80. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$7.46 and a 1 year high of C$24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.34.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

