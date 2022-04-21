Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Issues Earnings Results

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.48. The stock had a trading volume of 261,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,787. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.91. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.55.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,078,452 shares of company stock valued at $68,279,978. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Blackstone by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 30,351 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

