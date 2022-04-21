Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Issues Earnings Results

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $7.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.94. 273,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,078,452 shares of company stock valued at $68,279,978. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

