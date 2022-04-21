Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) will report $6.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $2.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 181.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $31.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $37.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.62 million, with estimates ranging from $50.86 million to $62.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 32.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 56.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 14,328.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 3.50.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

