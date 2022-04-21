Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Blink Charging stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $967.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 3.50.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. Blink Charging’s revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 118,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

