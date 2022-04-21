Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Research Coverage Started at Tudor Pickering

Equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 3.50. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 118,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

