BMO Capital Markets Boosts Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $89.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

OMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

OMC stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.58. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,310. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 591,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 546.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 676,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,051,000 after acquiring an additional 572,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

