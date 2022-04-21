BMO Capital Markets Cuts Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $110.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

THO stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $76.36 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Thor Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Thor Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 93,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

