BMO Capital Markets Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.85.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE RCI.B traded down C$1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$74.91. 504,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,958. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$56.00 and a 12-month high of C$80.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The company has a market cap of C$37.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.36.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.