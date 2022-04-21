BMO Capital Markets Raises Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$28.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 212.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

