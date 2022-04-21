BMO Capital Markets Raises Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$28.00

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Filo Mining (CVE:FILGet Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 212.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97.

About Filo Mining (Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.